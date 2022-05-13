site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Friday
Smith will sit Friday against the Phillies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Smith sits after going 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Friday's series opener. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate.
