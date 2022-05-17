site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting nightcap
Smith is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Smith went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run during the matinee, and it's not a surprise he won't be starting both ends of the twin bill. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
