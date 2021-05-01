site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Smith will get a day off after he went 2-for-7 in the last two games. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
