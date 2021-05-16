site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Smith will take a seat for the day game in the series finale after going 0-for-2 with two walks Saturday. Austin Barnes will work behind the plate Sunday for Los Angeles.
