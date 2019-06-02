Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Dodgers will continue the trend of sitting Smith every third game, despite his walkoff home run in Saturday. According to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, manager Dave Roberts reiterated that the Dodgers will not carry three catchers when Austin Barnes (groin) returns from the injured list, meaning Smith will likely return to Triple-A Oklahoma City to receive consistent at-bats.