Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Austin Barnes gets the nod behind the plate. Both backstops will now have started six times in the team's first 12 games.
