Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Smith will head to the bench for a breather after starting the past two games behind the plate. Austin Barnes will catch for Max Scherzer in Wednesday's series finale.
