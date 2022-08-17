site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Smith isn't starting Wednesday against the Brewers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Smith is getting a day off after he went 0-for-7 with an RBI and a walk over the last two games. Austin Barnes is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
