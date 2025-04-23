Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs after sustaining a sore left wrist in Tuesday's 11-10 extra-inning loss, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Smith sustained the injury while tagging out Ian Happ at the plate in the sixth inning Tuesday, though the issue didn't stop him from hitting a double in his next at-bat in the top of the seventh and playing the final four frames behind the plate. The 30-year-old backstop apparently didn't experience any soreness until waking up Wednesday morning, but he isn't too concerned about the issue. Austin Barnes will draw the start at catcher Wednesday, but Smith expects to be ready to start Friday's series opener versus the Pirates following a team off day Thursday.