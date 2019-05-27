Smith has been called up to the Dodgers and is expected to start Tuesday against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Smith's promotion was presumed after Austin Barnes sustained a groin injury Sunday that has landed him on the 10-day injured list, and the Dodgers made the move official Monday. Smith will get a chance to make an impact in short order, as manager Dave Roberts said he'll get his first MLB start Tuesday, per Hoornstra. Smith was mashing in Triple-A, posting a .954 OPS over 138 at-bats.