Dodgers' Will Smith: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against Cleveland, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Smith will get a breather after he went 1-for-12 with a three-run homer and a walk over the last three games. Austin Barnes is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
