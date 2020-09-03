site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: On bench Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Smith isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Smith started in the past three games and went 2-for-8 with three runs, two RBI and five walks during that time. However, he'll give way to Austin Barnes behind the plate Thursday.
