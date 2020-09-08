site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: On bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday against Arizona.
Smith and Austin Barnes have alternated starts behind the plate over the last six games. Barnes will take his turn Tuesday, but Smith should be back in the lineup Wednesday if the pattern continues.
