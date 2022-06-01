site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-will-smith-on-bench-wednesday-828842 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Will Smith: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Smith will get a breather after he hit .130 with a home run, four RBI and two runs over the last six games. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read