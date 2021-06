Smith is not starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He receives a day off after walking and driving in a run in an 0-for-2 effort Wednesday. With a .371 OBP and seven homers this season, Smith has continued to solidify his case as one of baseball's best offensive catchers. Austin Barnes, Clayton Kershaw's personal catcher, starts behind the dish with #22 on the mound.