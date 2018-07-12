Dodgers' Will Smith: On power binge at Double-A
Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI for Double-A Tulsa in its 9-5 loss to Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.
It's the fourth consecutive game with a home run for Smith, who upped his season count to 16, placing him in a tie for second place in the Texas League. Nine of those long balls have come in his last 14 games, with Smith slashing an otherworldly .447/.542/1.128 over that span. The 23-year-old has been sharing time at Tulsa this season with the Dodgers' top catching prospect, Keibert Ruiz, with Smith receiving starts at third base and designated hitter on days when he's not catching.
