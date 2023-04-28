Smith (concussion) is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Cardinals on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts had said earlier this week that Smith probably wouldn't be back until at least Saturday, but now the skipper says Smith will be in Friday's lineup at designated hitter as long as he clears evaluation and gets through live batting practice with no issues. Part of the reasoning for bringing him back a day earlier is J.D. Martinez (back) still being banged up. Smith hasn't played since April 12 due to a concussion but has been symptom-free for a little while now.