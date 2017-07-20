Dodgers' Will Smith: Out four more weeks with hand fracture
Smith (hand) was hit by a pitch during his debut with Double-A Tulsa on July 10 and is out at least another four weeks, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
It wasn't exactly the dream promotion that most prospects imagine when they get moved up. Smith was hit twice in the game, with the second one proving costly as it fractured his hand. Before the promotion, Smith was hitting .232/.355/.448 with 11 home runs and six steals on eight attempts with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
