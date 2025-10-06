Dodgers' Will Smith: Out of lineup again for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hand) remains out of the lineup Monday for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Phillies.
Smith hasn't started a game in nearly a month due to a fractured right hand, though he did pinch hit in Game 1 and remained in the contest to catch. He'll be available off the bench again for Game 2, but the Dodgers aren't ready to put him back into the starting lineup just yet. Smith caught Yoshinobu Yamamoto's bullpen session pregame, and manager Dave Roberts said Smith is trending toward starting at catcher in Game 3 on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Ben Rortvedt is catching and batting ninth for the Dodgers on Monday.
