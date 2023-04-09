site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Out of lineup Sunday
Smith is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Smith gets Sunday off with Austin Barnes getting the nod behind the plate. The backstop has been excellent in his first seven games of the year with three homers and a 1.269 OPS over 27 at-bats.
