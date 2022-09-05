site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Out of Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Smith is hitting .248/.333/.468 with seven home runs, 21 runs, 33 RBI and one steal in 37 games in the second half. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
