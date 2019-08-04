Smith is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus San Diego, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Smith started the last four games behind the plate so it's no real surprise to see him receive the day off for the series finale. The 24-year-old is slashing .327/.382/.816 with six home runs, six doubles and 19 RBI through his first 16 major-league games. Russell Martin will start at catcher Sunday for Los Angeles.