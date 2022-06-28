site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-will-smith-out-of-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Will Smith: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Smith is hitting .299/.347/.563 with six home runs in 22 games this month. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read