Dodgers' Will Smith: Out with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is sitting Friday against the Cubs due to an illness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
He was supposed to be in the lineup but came in feeling sick Friday. Austin Barnes is starting at catcher in his place, and Smith should be considered day-to-day.
