Dodgers' Will Smith: Pair of hits in debut
Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the Dodgers' 7-3 defeat to the Mets on Tuesday.
Making his MLB debut, Smith made a positive first impression, slapping a single in his first-career at-bat before cranking a two-bagger later in the game. The 24-year-old is a talented hitter and was lighting up Triple-A Oklahoma City before he was called up, so hopefully it continues to translate and he can make a case to manager Dave Roberts that he deserves regular at-bats while Austin Barnes (groin) is on the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...