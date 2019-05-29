Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the Dodgers' 7-3 defeat to the Mets on Tuesday.

Making his MLB debut, Smith made a positive first impression, slapping a single in his first-career at-bat before cranking a two-bagger later in the game. The 24-year-old is a talented hitter and was lighting up Triple-A Oklahoma City before he was called up, so hopefully it continues to translate and he can make a case to manager Dave Roberts that he deserves regular at-bats while Austin Barnes (groin) is on the injured list.