Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, four RBI and a run Friday in the Dodgers' 10-4 win over the Rockies.

The four RBI established a new season high for Smith, who had driven in four runs combined over his final nine games prior to the All-Star break. Smith hit out of the cleanup spot Friday, and his presence in the heart of a loaded Los Angeles lineup should continue to make him one of the most valuable fantasy catchers during the second half.