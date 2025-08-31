Smith hit a walk-off solo home run in his lone at-bat in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Smith pinch hit for Dalton Rushing in the ninth inning and took Arizona reliever John Curtiss deep for the walk-off win. August wasn't kind to Smith -- while he hit three homers over 22 games, he batted just .159 (11-for-69) with 10 RBI and a 15:24 BB:K for the month. He's up to 17 homers, 60 RBI, 62 runs scored and two stolen bases while batting .293 with a .901 OPS through 107 contests this season.