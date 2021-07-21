Smith drilled a walkoff three-run home run in his only at-bat against the Giants on Tuesday.

The backstop got a scheduled breather Tuesday, as Austin Barnes started the contest behind the plate for Los Angeles. However, Smith was summoned to pinch hit with two runners on base and the Dodgers down a run in the ninth inning. After looking at a strike on Tyler Rogers' first pitch, Smith sent the following offering 419 feet over the left-field wall to give the Dodgers the big win. Smith has been one of the best offensive catchers in baseball this season with a .264/.369/.475 slash line, 12 home runs and 42 RBI. Over his past four games, he has gone 6-for-12 with two homers and 10 RBI.