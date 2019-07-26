Smith will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Friday's game against the Nationals, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angels Times reports.

Smith has pieced together a .269/.381/.605 slash line with 20 homers and 54 RBI over 61 games at Triple-A this season, earning him another chance to stick in the big leagues. He figures to share the catching duties with Russell Martin moving forward.

