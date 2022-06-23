Smith went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win against Cincinnati.

Smith started behind the plate and slotted into the third spot in the batting order. He produced the Dodgers' first run with a single in the third inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Turner in the fifth. Smith has tallied multiple hits in each of his past three contests, going 7-for-12 with a home run and three RBI over that span. He's back in the lineup for Thursday's early game against the Reds, working as the designated hitter while Austin Barnes takes over at catcher.