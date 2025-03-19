Smith went 1-for-2 with an RBI and three walks in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Cubs in Tokyo, Japan.

Smith batted cleanup in the Dodgers' season opener due in part to both Mookie Betts (illness) and Freddie Freeman (rib) sitting out. The backstop came through with a single to score a run in the fifth frame and walked in three of his other four plate appearances. Smith has consistently demonstrated a good eye at the plate during his career, as he's registered a walk rate over nine percent and a strikeout rate below 20 percent each of the past three campaigns.