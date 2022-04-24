site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Diego, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Smith started the past three games and will receive a day off in the series finale. Austin Barnes will catch for Clayton Kershaw on Sunday.
