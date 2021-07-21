site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Receives breather Tuesday
Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Smith started the past two contests and will head to the bench for Tuesday's game. Austin Barnes will work behind the plate in his absence.
