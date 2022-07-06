site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Receives Wednesday off
RotoWire Staff
Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Smith started the past seven games and will receive a maintenance day for Wednesday's series finale versus Colorado. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
