Smith went 0-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Padres.

Smith was effective despite not recording a hit for just the third time in his last nine games. He also came around to score on a Chris Taylor home run in the fourth inning. The steal was Smith's first of the season, and he's never swiped more than three bags in a campaign, so he shouldn't be expected to run much. The catcher is slashing a solid .294/.400/.529 with four homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and four doubles through 85 plate appearances.