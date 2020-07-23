Manager Dave Roberts said in an appearance Thursday on the "Off Air with Joe and Orel" podcast that Smith will be out of the lineup for the Dodgers' Opening Day game against the Giants, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Fantasy players will want to confirm as much when the Dodgers formally release their lineup later Thursday, but Roberts said that Smith will give way to Austin Barnes in the opener. Roberts mentioned that he expects Smith to catch three of the team's first five games, so the 25-year-old looks to be Option 1A in the timeshare at catcher.