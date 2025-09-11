Smith was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against Colorado due to right hand soreness.

Smith recently missed five games after getting hit on the hand by a pitch last Wednesday, and manager Dave Roberts has said that it will be something the 30-year-old backstop has to deal with for the rest of the season. While Smith takes a day off to nurse his hand, it will be Ben Rortvedt behind the plate catching for Blake Snell and batting ninth.