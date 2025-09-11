Dodgers' Will Smith: Scratched from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against Colorado due to right hand soreness.
Smith recently missed five games after getting hit on the hand by a pitch last Wednesday, and manager Dave Roberts has said that it will be something the 30-year-old backstop has to deal with for the rest of the season. While Smith takes a day off to nurse his hand, it will be Ben Rortvedt behind the plate catching for Blake Snell and batting ninth.