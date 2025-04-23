Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Smith launched a homer, his third of the year, in the sixth inning to cut in Chicago's lead and make it a 7-5 game. The hard-hitting backstop does receive the occasional day off, but he's been sensational at the dish when available. Smith is slashing .350/.453/.567 with four doubles, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and one stolen base through 75 trips to the plate, and his RBI upside in fantasy should remain among the elites in a star-studded Dodgers lineup.