Smith has been sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Smith was called back up June 23 and cranked a pinch-hit walk-off home run in one of his five at-bats, but it will be a short stint as he'll head back to Oklahoma City as the corresponding roster move for the callup of Tony Gonsolin. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, manager Dave Roberts said sending Smith down "was a tough one" but that the 24-year-old needs regular at-bats that he wouldn't be able to get with the big club. Overall, Smith has slashed .269/.345/.654 in 26 big-league at-bats this season.