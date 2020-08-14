site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Sits for second straight
RotoWire Staff
Smith (neck) remains sidelined Friday against the Angels.
Smith is set to miss his second straight game due to a sore neck. Austin Barnes remains the starter behind the plate.
