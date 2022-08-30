site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Sitting out Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Smith is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, according to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.
Smith hit a two-run home run in Monday's game, but manager Dave Roberts decided to hold him out Tuesday for the second time in three days. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate in Smith's place.
