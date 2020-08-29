site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Smith isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers.
Smith has hit doubles in each of the past two games, but he'll get a breather Saturday. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish in his absence.
