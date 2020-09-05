site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Smith is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Smith has looked quite good in his last eight games, hitting .280/.455/.720. Austin Barnes takes over behind the plate in his absence.
