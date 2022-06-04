site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-will-smith-sitting-saturday-829579 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Will Smith: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mets.
Smith is 1-for-23 with a home run, five walks and five strikeouts over his last seven games. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read