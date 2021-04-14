site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Sitting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Smith is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He is hitting .261 with two home runs in 23 at-bats. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
