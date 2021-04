Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

After sitting the last two days, Smith came up big in the eighth inning with a solo shot for his first home run of the season. The Dodgers have quite the catcher tandem between Smith and Austin Barnes. Neither catcher will get everyday playing opportunities, but Smith has provided offense in both games he's played in so far. He is 4-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored to start his season.