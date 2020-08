Smith went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and three runs scored Sunday against the Rangers.

Smith had a busy day at the plate, beginning in the second inning when he slugged his fourth home run of the season. He also crossed the plate in the sixth and eighth innings, both times after reaching base on a free pass. Smith is now hitting .208/.371/.521 with 11 runs scored and 11 RBI across 62 plate appearances.