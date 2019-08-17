Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's victory over the Braves.

With the Dodgers ahead 6-3 in the eighth inning, Smith smacked a 401-foot shot to left field to tack on a pair of runs. Since taking over as the team's primary catcher at the end of July, the rookie has posted a .360 average along with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 16 games.