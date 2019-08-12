Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's victory over Arizona.

The rookie catcher cleared the left field wall with a two-run shot in the third inning and plated another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Since being called up on July 26 to serve as the Dodgers' primary catcher, Smith is hitting .341 (14-for-41) with four homers and 17 RBI in 13 games.