Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win over the Giants on Monday.

Smith blasted his fourth inning homer off Giants' starter Anthony DeSclafani to extend Los Angeles' lead to 3-1 and provide valuable insurance in a game where runs were difficult to come by. The long ball snapped an 0-for-8 mini-slump for the backstop who's now slashing .261/.363/.478.